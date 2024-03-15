Live Game Thread: (6) Indiana vs. (3) Nebraska

mvsonwilliams
Junior
-
- May 18, 2022
-
- 1,507
-
- 2,823
-
- 113
Indiana has arrived at the Target Center for its Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal matchup with 3-seed Nebraska this evening.
Tipoff is set for 25 minutes after the conclusion of Ohio State-Illinois. The game will broadcast on Big Ten Network.
Game Preview:
Availability Report:
Tipoff is set for 25 minutes after the conclusion of Ohio State-Illinois. The game will broadcast on Big Ten Network.
Game Preview:
TheHoosier - Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal Preview: (3) Nebraska vs. (6) Indiana
Previewing Indiana's Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal matchup versus No. 3 Nebraska.
indiana.rivals.com
Availability Report:
Last edited: