ADVERTISEMENT

Live Game Thread: (6) Indiana vs. (3) Nebraska

mvsonwilliams

mvsonwilliams

Junior
May 18, 2022
1,507
2,823
113
Indiana has arrived at the Target Center for its Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal matchup with 3-seed Nebraska this evening.

Tipoff is set for 25 minutes after the conclusion of Ohio State-Illinois. The game will broadcast on Big Ten Network.

Game Preview:
indiana.rivals.com

TheHoosier - Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal Preview: (3) Nebraska vs. (6) Indiana

Previewing Indiana's Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal matchup versus No. 3 Nebraska.
indiana.rivals.com indiana.rivals.com

Availability Report:
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

mvsonwilliams

Live Game Thread: (6) Indiana vs. (11) Penn State

Replies
287
Views
4K
Premium IU Hoop Forum
Willdog7
W
ZachBrowning

Live Game Thread: Indiana vs. Nebraska

Replies
291
Views
4K
Premium IU Hoop Forum
surjay
surjay
mvsonwilliams

Big Ten Tournament Second Round Preview: (11) Penn State vs. (6) Indiana

Replies
3
Views
183
Premium IU Hoop Forum
JamieDimonsBalls
JamieDimonsBalls
mvsonwilliams

Live Game Thread: Indiana at Nebraska

Replies
326
Views
3K
Premium IU Hoop Forum
ge-off
G
mvsonwilliams

Live Game Thread: Indiana vs. Michigan State

Replies
197
Views
3K
Premium IU Hoop Forum
WhyisIUBBcursed
WhyisIUBBcursed
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today