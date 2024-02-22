Live Game Thread: Indiana vs. Nebraska

ZachBrowning
Benchwarmer
Gold Member
-
- May 8, 2023
-
- 260
-
- 539
-
- 93
Indiana's lost two straight games inside Assembly Hall and is looking to avoid making it a third straight tonight against Nebraska. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.
Game Preview:
Availability Report:
Game Preview:
TheHoosier - Opponent Refresh: Indiana vs. Nebraska – notes, storylines, TV
A quick refresh on the Nebraska Cornhuskers ahead of Indiana's 26th game of the season.
indiana.rivals.com
Availability Report:
Last edited: