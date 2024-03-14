ADVERTISEMENT

Live Game Thread: (6) Indiana vs. (11) Penn State

Halftime of the third game of the day here in Minneapolis feels like a good time to get the game thread going for IU/Penn State later this evening.

Tipoff on BTN is set for about 25 minutes after Iowa-Ohio State concludes.

Game Preview, including keys to an IU win:
indiana.rivals.com

TheHoosier - Big Ten Tournament Second Round Preview: (6) Indiana vs. (11) Penn State

Previewing Indiana-Penn State, set for Thursday night in the Big Ten Tournament second round.
indiana.rivals.com

Injury Reports:

Injury Reports: (6) Indiana vs. (11) Penn State

Anthony Walker and Trey Galloway are questionable tonight, per the Big Ten Availability Report.
indiana.forums.rivals.com
 
