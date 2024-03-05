ADVERTISEMENT

Indiana Football Pro Day Live Updates

mvsonwilliams

mvsonwilliams

Junior
May 18, 2022
1,507
2,823
113
Here in Bloomington for Indiana football’s Pro Day.

Follow this thread for live updates all day.

Expected Participants:
Andre Carter
DeQuece Carter
Aaron Casey
Josh Henderson
Noah Pierre
Christian Turner
Sean Wracher

Schedule
Noon – Bench/Vertical Jump
12:40 p.m. – Begin workouts in Mellencamp Pavilion
 
  • Like
Reactions: vesuvius13, CG Paul, red hornet and 2 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

mvsonwilliams

Game Week Presser: Week 1 vs. Ohio State

Replies
35
Views
537
Premium IU Football Forum
hozo4ultimate
hozo4ultimate
T

Watch List Rundown … Add Andre Carter, Bednarik Award, to the List

Replies
4
Views
290
IU Football Board
TomEric4756
T
alec.busse

Tom Allen Press Conference Aug. 23

Replies
4
Views
334
Premium IU Football Forum
vesuvius13
V
IU_Hickory

Way too Early Depth Chart and Coaching Staff

Replies
69
Views
5K
IU Football Board
red hornet
R
daddyhoosier

Statistical Highlights 🍒

Replies
3
Views
294
IU Football Board
Mas-sa-suta
Mas-sa-suta
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today