Indiana Football Pro Day Live Updates

mvsonwilliams
Junior
-
- May 18, 2022
-
- 1,507
-
- 2,823
-
- 113
Here in Bloomington for Indiana football’s Pro Day.
Follow this thread for live updates all day.
Expected Participants:
Andre Carter
DeQuece Carter
Aaron Casey
Josh Henderson
Noah Pierre
Christian Turner
Sean Wracher
Schedule
Noon – Bench/Vertical Jump
12:40 p.m. – Begin workouts in Mellencamp Pavilion
Follow this thread for live updates all day.
Expected Participants:
Andre Carter
DeQuece Carter
Aaron Casey
Josh Henderson
Noah Pierre
Christian Turner
Sean Wracher
Schedule
Noon – Bench/Vertical Jump
12:40 p.m. – Begin workouts in Mellencamp Pavilion