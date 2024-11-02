ADVERTISEMENT

Live Game Thread: No. 13 Indiana at Michigan State

ZachBrowning

ZachBrowning

Freshman
Gold Member
May 8, 2023
606
1,602
93
TheHoosier.com is love on site in East Lansing, as the Hoosiers are set to take on the Spartans at 3:30pm ET on Peacock. Follow along this thread to stay involved in the discussion throughout the game!

Game Preview
indiana.rivals.com

Game Preview: Indiana at Michigan State - storylines, how to watch

Following another victory at home, No. 13 Indiana football (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) heads up north to face Michigan State.
indiana.rivals.com indiana.rivals.com
Availability Report
 
  • Like
Reactions: bigaballer, ESalum86 and midwolfe
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ZachBrowning

Live Game Thread: Indiana vs. Washington

Replies
68
Views
1K
Premium IU Football Forum
welshman#
welshman#
ZachBrowning

Live Game Thread: Indiana vs. Nebraska

Replies
107
Views
2K
Premium IU Football Forum
IUfanBorden
IUfanBorden
ZachBrowning

Live Game Thread: Indiana at Northwestern

Replies
94
Views
2K
Premium IU Football Forum
vesuvius13
V
ZachBrowning

Live Game Thread: Indiana vs. Marian (Exhibition)

Replies
31
Views
1K
Premium IU Hoop Forum
SRIV94
SRIV94
ZachBrowning

Live Game Thread: Indiana vs. Maryland

Replies
119
Views
2K
Premium IU Football Forum
ptrich
P
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back