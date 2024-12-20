Live Game Thread: No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame

ZachBrowning
Sophomore
Gold Member
-
- May 8, 2023
-
- 807
-
- 2,060
-
- 93
TheHoosier.com is in South Bend for the Hoosiers to take on the Fighting Irish. Join the discussion here!
Game Preview
Game Day Essentials
Game Preview
CFP Game Preview: Indiana at Notre Dame - storylines, how to watch
Preview Indiana Football's Friday's matchup with Notre Dame in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
indiana.rivals.com
Game Day Essentials
College Football Playoff Game Day Essentials: Indiana at Notre Dame
Everything you need to get ready for Indiana to take on Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff.
indiana.rivals.com