Live Game Thread: Indiana vs. No. 24 Michigan

The Hoosiers are back at home, as they play host to Dusty May and the Wolverines for a Saturday afternoon matchup at Assembly Hall. Tip is set for 1pm ET on CBS. Join the discussion here!

Game Preview
indiana.rivals.com

Game Preview: Indiana vs No. 24 Michigan — notes, storylines, TV

Preview Indiana Basketball's Saturday matinee with Michigan.
indiana.rivals.com indiana.rivals.com

Availability Report


Dusty May Returns to Assembly Hall
indiana.rivals.com

With Indiana in search of its next coach, Dusty May makes his return to IU

Could the opposition's head coach be the next head man at Indiana?
indiana.rivals.com indiana.rivals.com
 
