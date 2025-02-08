Live Game Thread: Indiana vs. No. 24 Michigan

ZachBrowning
Sophomore
Staff
-
- May 8, 2023
-
- 920
-
- 2,278
-
- 93
The Hoosiers are back at home, as they play host to Dusty May and the Wolverines for a Saturday afternoon matchup at Assembly Hall. Tip is set for 1pm ET on CBS. Join the discussion here!
Game Preview
Availability Report
Dusty May Returns to Assembly Hall
Game Preview
Game Preview: Indiana vs No. 24 Michigan — notes, storylines, TV
Preview Indiana Basketball's Saturday matinee with Michigan.
indiana.rivals.com
Availability Report
Dusty May Returns to Assembly Hall
With Indiana in search of its next coach, Dusty May makes his return to IU
Could the opposition's head coach be the next head man at Indiana?
indiana.rivals.com