Live Game Thread: Indiana at UCLA

Report: Indiana wide receiver Donaven McCulley expected to play versus UCLA Wide receiver Donaven McCulley is expected to suit up this Saturday for Indiana against UCLA.

Game Day Essentials: Indiana at UCLA Every piece of content you need ahead of Indiana's week three matchup with UCLA.

TheHoosier.com is on-site at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena as the Hoosiers get set to battle the Bruins to open Big Ten play.